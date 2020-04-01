Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,136 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 62,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

BCX opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

