Citigroup Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

