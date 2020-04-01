Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall Sells 5,730 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $146.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

