Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz Sells 732 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

