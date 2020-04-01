Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,783 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $210,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 22.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 120,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

