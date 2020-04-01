Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $213.11 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $213,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,981,909 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,362,647,000 after buying an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

MSFT stock opened at $157.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

