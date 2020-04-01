Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.77 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.