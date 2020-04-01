Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.47.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $189.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.94. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

