Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 275.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.92.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $488.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

