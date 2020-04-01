Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 725 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.13.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,161.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,306.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.24. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

