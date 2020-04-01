Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $9.62 Million Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,170,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,645,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $296,056,000.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

