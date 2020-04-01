Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Lessened by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,398 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.19% of Consolidated Edison worth $56,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $20,911,510,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,519,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $298,802,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,061 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.