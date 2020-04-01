Credit Suisse AG Acquires 3,681 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Matthews International worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Corp has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MATW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

