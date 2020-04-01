Credit Suisse AG Acquires Shares of 272,164 Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 272,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.57% of Ovid Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

OVID opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.53. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

