Credit Suisse AG Buys 1,391,192 Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 2,451.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.35% of Spirit MTA REIT worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit MTA REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 158.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 4,384.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 710,256 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTA stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

