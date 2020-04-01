Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $4,031,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

NYSE AJRD opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.