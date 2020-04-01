Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $6,880,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 73.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $793,000.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Dine Brands Global Inc has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.