Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

