Credit Suisse AG Purchases 9,148 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Archrock by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Archrock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

