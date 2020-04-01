Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,733 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 157,778 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 216,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:NPO opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $852.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

