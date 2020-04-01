Credit Suisse AG Sells 47,287 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,287 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Consol Energy worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEIX opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Consol Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Consol Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

