Credit Suisse AG Sells 66,908 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,908 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Livent worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Livent by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Livent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

