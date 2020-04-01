Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.