Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.