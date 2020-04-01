CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in CSX were worth $20,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $540,380,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.52.

Shares of CSX opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

