Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 12,151 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

Shares of STT stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.