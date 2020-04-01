Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EFX opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.20. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

