Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

TNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NYSE TNK opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

