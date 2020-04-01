Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 608.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSOD opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

