Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 91,553 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1,017.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,553 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 66,930 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $673,042.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,640 shares of company stock worth $7,203,489. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

