Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $121,850.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The company had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

