Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,854 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,176.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 789,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,624 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,153,000 after acquiring an additional 684,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after acquiring an additional 468,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

