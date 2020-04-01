Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 30,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $983.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. Plains GP Holdings LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

