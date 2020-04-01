Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 1,051,495 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,826,000 after purchasing an additional 870,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4,043.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 378,054 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,408,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 332,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

