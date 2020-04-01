Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 432,580 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 176,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 11,205 shares of company stock valued at $100,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $262.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

