Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 446.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 178,181 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

