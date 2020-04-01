Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,067 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.33% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 48,933 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,814 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,591,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 265,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. CJS Securities lowered Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

