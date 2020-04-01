Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $869,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. H & R Block Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H & R Block from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

