Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after buying an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,998,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 199,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,031,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,201,000 after buying an additional 113,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JWN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.