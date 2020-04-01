Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.