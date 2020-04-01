Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. FMR LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 454,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 398,960 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,899,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 517,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 236,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

