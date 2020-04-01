Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 239.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Redfin worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Redfin by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,720. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.98. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

