Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,010 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

