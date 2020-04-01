Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 764.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after buying an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,069,000 after buying an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,781,000 after buying an additional 467,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.