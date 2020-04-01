Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, SVP Steven K. Owen acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $100,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

