Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 464.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 112,353 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

