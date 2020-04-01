Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 74,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 79,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $21,616,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

