Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,195 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 17.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAH. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

