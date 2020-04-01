Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 294.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NYSE:SLG opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $96.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

