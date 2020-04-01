Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,738 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Insight Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $16,168,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $15,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

